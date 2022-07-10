One person injured in a shooting in the city center of Groningen died from their wounds, police said on Sunday. Another victim was still hospitalized. The incident was one of three known shootings to take place in the Netherlands on Saturday.

The crime happend on Saturday at about 7:55 p.m. on Haddingestraat. “The 50-year-old man from Leeuwarden was found with serious injuries on this street,” police said in a statement. “The victim was taken to hospital where he eventually died as a result of his injuries.”

Two other Leeuwarden men, aged 47 and 58, were also injured as a result of the gunfire. The younger of the two was hospitalized, and the older man was treated at the scene.

“I heard arguing in the street. What I heard is that ten men went after one man. He felt threatened, cornered. Then he took a gun from his car and fired at the group," one local resident told RTV Noord. “All of a sudden I heard four bangs. I said to my wife, ‘Those were gunshots!’”

A 24-year-old Groningen man was arrested on Boteringestraat about 15 minutes after the shooting. He was placed in restrictive custody, and was only allowed to have contact with his legal representation. Police intended to question him on Sunday.

“The police currently assume that a conflict preceded the shooting incident,” police said. Officers believe the three victims and the suspect arrested for involvement in the shooting were involved in the dispute. The motive was still under investigation.

RTV Noord also reported that two suspected drug dealers were taken into custody at a cafe on the same street a few days earlier. The two were allegedly observed making between 10 and 15 drug deals on the street.