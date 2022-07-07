Food prices in the Netherlands were 11.2 percent higher in June than in the same month last year, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. The prices of dairy products and meat in particular increased. Most other products, including oil, grain, fruit, vegetables, and fish, also became more expensive.

Food prices have been increasing every month since September 2021. In June, the increase pushed inflation higher because the price increase was higher than in the previous month. In May, food and drinks were 9.1 percent more expensive than in May 2021.

The total inflation amounted to 8.6 percent in June, slightly lower than May's 8.8 percent. The dip is due to energy prices increasing less strongly. In June, energy was 84 percent more expensive than a year earlier, compared to 105 percent in May.

Like food, fuel prices also pushed inflation higher last month. In June, fuel prices were 34.8 percent higher than a year earlier, compared to 27.3 percent in May.

Last week, CBS also released inflation figures calculated on the European harmonized index. According to the European method, Dutch inflation was 9.9 percent last month. The European method, devised to more easily compare inflation in the various eurozone countries, does not consider the costs of living in one's own house.