Due to staff shortages, NS is again running fewer trains this week. From Monday, fewer trains will run on six routes - two more than last week.

The train cuts affect various routes, including trains to Schiphol. Fewer intercity trains will run between Schiphol and Utrecht and and Rotterdam. This may be a particular problem on Monday, as Schiphol called on travelers to use public transport to get to the airport due to planned farmers' protests on the roads.

There are also fewer intercity trains running between Arnhem Central Station and Utrecht Central stations, Amsterdam Central Station and Eindhoven Central Station, and Amsterdam Central Station and Enkhuizen. On the last route, the cuts only affect rush hour.

NS will also run fewer sprinters between Rotterdam Central Station and Gouda Goverwelle and between Den Haag Central Station and Gouda Goverwelle during rush hour. And Qbuzz is running fewer sprinters between Dordrecht and Gorinchem.

The Dutch rail company advised travelers to check their travel planner before leaving on their journey.