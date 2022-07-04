Fishermen have joined the protests organized by groups of farmers on Monday morning. The farmers have led demonstrations against the government's nitrogen emissions policy, with a large, national day of action expected throughout the day. In various parts of the country, there are already campaigns against the government's plans, including a blockade of supermarket distribution centers.

Activists forced the shut down of the ferry service to Texel on Monday morning. There are no longer any boats departing from either Den Helder or Texel. It is still unclear how long this will continue, according to the Texel ferry service TESO. "It is wise not to come to the ferry terminal."

Fishing crews have already used their boats to block the harbor of Lauwersoog in Groningen. Cutter ship fishing crews organized under “Eendracht maakt Kracht,” which translates to “Unity Makes Strength,” also announced protests in other locations, such as IJmuiden and Den Helder.

The fishermen have not yet revealed exactly what those protests will include. They said the campaign method differs per location, as does the time of day.

Halfway through last month, EMK and the Dutch Fishermen's Union had already announced that they would join the protest. According to them, it will no longer be possible to fish off the Dutch coast due to the Cabinet’s nitrogen plans.