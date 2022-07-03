Amsterdam-based Pure Goat Company, which produces organic baby formula based on goat's milk, is recalling one of its batches. There may be a piece of plastic from the spoon in the powder in the cans.

The recalled product is the 800 gram Complete Infant Nutrition 1 with Batch number L1257, which can be found on the bottom of the tin. In a safety warning, the company urged not to use the product and return it for the company to investigate.

The production date is Sept. 14, 2021, and the expiration date is Sept. 14, 2023. Customers can return purchased cans and get a refund through customer service, which can be found on the company's website.