In Waalwijk, a large blaze was discovered at an apartment complex on the Eerste Zeine around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Residents were evacuated from their homes and some were sent to the hospital with injuries, according to Omroep Brabant.

One woman had to be rescued from a balcony along with her dog. Four residents of the eight apartments suffered from inhaling smoke and one also had burns. Three people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The flames were seen coming out of the rear of one of the apartments. One apartment was burned completely, while another is severely damaged, Omroep Brabant reports.

"The impact on residents is great," a spokesperson for the security region told Omroep Brabant. However, the spokesperson added that a lack of wind kept the surrounding vicinity from becoming smoky.

The fire was brought under control around 5 a.m. The origins of the fire are still being investigated.