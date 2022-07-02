The police arrested a 23-year-old man from Bathmen and a 46-year-old man from Holten on Friday in connection with the protest in front of Nature and Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal's home on Tuesday. The suspects turned themselves in after police published semi-blurred images of others suspected of committing criminal offenses during the recent farmers' protests.

The two men turned themselves in to the police on Friday and were arrested on suspicion of public violence at Tuesday's protest, the Gelderland police announced on Twitter. A police car was destroyed in Hierdan during the protest at the minister's house. Police did not intervene immediately because they were afraid for their safety and called the situation "threatening and unacceptable."

On Friday, police published images of 11 protesters they suspect committed criminal offenses –– however, suspects' faces are concealed in the photos. The investigation team is calling for the individuals in the photos to report to prevent their images from being made fully public on Wednesday.

"You know yourself whether you were involved in the destruction and intimidation in Hierden," the investigation team said. "And if you're not sure, you'll definitely recognize yourself in the photos."

More images could be posted in following days. Police ask people who recognize someone in the photos to contact them.