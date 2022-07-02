In the autumn, the Cabinet will announce the preferred location of two new nuclear power plants. A final decision must also be made on financing, the role and costs of the government and the awarding process, Minister Rob Jetten (Economic Affairs and Climate) informed the Tweede Kamer.

In the coalition agreement, VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie have agreed to build two new power stations to make the energy supply more sustainable. A number of studies are now underway into financing, location and technology.

The construction of new nuclear power plants will take at least 10 years. “Experiences from abroad have taught us that the required process is complex and expensive, the decision-making process is comprehensive and gaining public support is very important,” Jetten said.

A KPMG report last year showed that stable government policy is an important precondition for the construction of a new nuclear power plant. The government should also contribute financially to the realization and, according to market parties, it is important to opt for proven technology.

The report also showed that the province of Zeeland is positive about the construction of a new nuclear power station and that it is negotiable for Noord-Brabant under certain conditions. The Cabinet wants to keep the nuclear power plant in Borssele running longer. Jetten is already taking the first steps to have this power station continue to produce electricity after 2033. Among other things, the Cabinet will amend the law and an environmental impact report must be drawn up.