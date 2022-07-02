Airlines KLM and Air France are paying the U.S. Department of Justice $3.9 million to end a dispute over mail. The Dutch and French sister companies provided some of the airmail abroad for the United States Postal Service (USPS), but they allegedly cheated the delivery times.

The contracts concluded in 2009 stated that the airlines would be fined for delayed or incorrectly delivered mail, which was destined, among other places, for military personnel abroad. For verification purposes, the companies had to send electronic scans of mailboxes to the USPS, but the evidence was tampered with, according to the government agency.

With the settlement of millions, KLM and Air France are now putting an end to the dispute with the USPS. The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that the airlines plead no fault with the agreement.

Airlines have already settled seven times over allegedly falsified delivery notes for mail from the United States. U.S. airlines Delta Airlines and United Airlines paid $10.5 million and $49 million respectively on similar deals.