The police hermetically sealed off the Gelderland municipality of Apeldoorn on Wednesday evening to prevent demonstrating farmers on tractors from reaching the police station on Europaweg. The municipality learned on social media that farmers would try to free previously arrested activists in custody there. Mayor Ton Heerts issued an emergency ordinance on Wednesday evening for a large part of Apeldoorn to give the police room to work.

The police closed the exit to Apeldoorn on the A1 highway on Wednesday evening. There was a police blockade on the provincial road N304, which also shut off Europaweg. There were also many police vehicles and barriers in other places and around the municipality.

The demonstrators advanced on Kanaal Zuid on the outskirts of Apeldoorn. The police set up a blockade there. They ordered the farmers to leave, and after over 90 minutes, they complied. Various groups of activists on tractors tried to reach Europaweg via other routes, but each one encountered a large police force.

The emergency ordinance gives the police the power to act against rioters and prohibit gatherings, among other things. On Tuesday evening, demonstrations by farmers in various parts of the country spiraled out of control and led to violence. Farmers broke through a police barrier at Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal’s home. Hardewijk also issued an emergency ordinance on Wednesday, declaring the neighborhood where Van der Wal lives a prohibited area.

On Wednesday evening, the police arrested a 39-year-old man from Lochem on suspicion of involvement in the disturbances at the Minister’s home. He is suspected of public violence and vandalism.