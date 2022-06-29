Dutch pilots want to help out at Schiphol’s security during the summer holidays to reduce long lines and chaos, pilots’ union VNV said to NH Nieuws. Schiphol thanked the pilots for their offer and will see where they can be deployed.

Staff shortages at Schiphol, specifically in baggage handling and security, resulted in the airport capping the maximum number of passengers per day for the summer period. Airlines moved some flights to regional airports but also had to cancel many.

Travelers using Schiphol have faced long queues at security checks almost daily since the start of the May vacation. VNV hopes to reduce those lines by deploying pilots to help with security checks. According to the union, Dutch pilots already have a Schiphol pass and have been screened by the intelligence service AIVD.

Schiphol told NH Nieuws that it is grateful for the pilots’ offer, but working in security is impossible at short notice because it requires special training. The airport will see where it can deploy the pilots, for example, to help with baggage handling.

The travel industry previously also offered to let its workers help out at Schiphol over the summer. Due to the capacity limits at the airport, the industry’s summer will be quieter than usual.