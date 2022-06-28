AkzoNobel wants to appoint Gregorie Poux-Guillaume as the new boss of the paint company. If shareholders agree to the appointment during a shareholders’ meeting in September, the Frenchman will join the company on November 1.

Poux-Guillaume will succeed Thierry Vanlancker, who has been at the helm of the Dutch paint company since 2017.

Poux-Guillaume gained experience as CEO at Sulzer in Switzerland, a company active in the field of fluid technology. He also previously headed General Electric’s renewable energy division, GE Grid Solutions.

After his first four-year term as AkzoNobel CEO, Vanlancker indicated that he’d like to stay on for another two years. That term has now expired. Under the Belgian’s leadership, the company sold its Special Chemicals division, among other things.