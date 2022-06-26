A man with a stolen camper was arrested Sunday morning after he got stuck in the Maas river near the Groeneweg. He was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Limburg police.

The suspect got into a fight with the camper's owner while trying to steal the vehicle, leaving him with injuries. However, he still managed to drive away in the camper down the Groeneweg.

The suspect's journey was cut short when he somehow managed to get the front end of the camper stuck in the river next to the road. Police apprehended him there and took him to the hospital.

Authorities say it is not clear yet whether the suspect acted alone or if another person was involved in the plan. The camper will be towed out of the Maas river by a salvage company, according to the police.