Princess Alexia celebrated her 17th birthday on Sunday. The Royal Palace of Amsterdam congratulated her on social media.

"Princess Alexia celebrates her birthday today," the palace wrote alongside a photo of the princess. "Congratulations!" The palace is the official reception location of the king, but is also open to visitors.

The Royal House is also commemorating the princess's birthday online with a photo of Alexia that was taken last Friday during the summer photo session of the king and his family.

Alexia is the middle daughter of the royal couple and second in line to the throne. The princess, sister of 18-year-old Amalia and 15-year-old Ariane, went to school for four years at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague. Since then, the princess has continued her education at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales.