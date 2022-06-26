At Eindhoven Airport this weekend, due to the summer crowds, long queues have formed far beyond the terminals. Videos are circulating on social media of throngs of passengers waiting hundreds of meters in front of the entrance doors. An airport spokesperson says part of the problem is caused by travelers arriving far too early.

Welcome Eindhoven AirPort pic.twitter.com/93twXXB562 — Krzysztof S (@KrzysztofSiero2) June 25, 2022

Schiphol has previously been the scene of long queues. Just like at the national airport, staff shortages affect Eindhoven Airport. The biggest bottleneck is caused by a lack of staff at the security check.

"But because the image is created that it is busy, you also see that more passengers arrive much earlier than necessary," explained the spokesperson for Eindhoven Airport. "We recommend arriving two and a half to three hours in advance. If you come in the morning for an evening flight, so to speak, you will get very long queues. And it makes no sense either. For example, you can only leave your suitcase three hours before departure. Previously, the system does not recognize you."

Schiphol also noticed that passengers were arriving in the departure halls earlier and earlier and started to check tickets at the entrance. People whose flights were not scheduled to depart within four hours were not allowed to enter. Eindhoven Airport is not yet taking that step, but is informing travelers as much as possible about the disadvantages of arriving too early.