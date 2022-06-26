This week, the Cabinet will reveal its plans for two new nuclear power stations. Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten called the stations “a good addition to all sustainable techniques,” according to the NOS.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, which put stress on the fossil fuel supply for much of Europe, a majority in the Tweede Kamer urged Jetten to further develop plans for nuclear power plants in the Netherlands. Following the coalition agreement, construction plans were announced and 5 billion euros have been allocated for the initial development of the plants, the NOS reports.

"We are fully committed to wind, sun and other sustainable energy sources," Jetten said. "But you also want a stable CO2-free energy source in that energy mix."

The government will need to find willing parties to build and safely operate the plants, and the plan is still years in the making. Jetten stressed that the government must have “a very clear policy” for how to safely run the nuclear power stations.

The VVD wants the two additional stations to be built in Borssele, where there is existing experience with nuclear power. The only working nuclear power plant in the Netherlands is located there.