A majority in the Tweede Kamer urged Minister Rob Jetten of Economic Affairs and Climate to accelerate the decision-making process around nuclear power plants in the Netherlands. With the Russian war in Ukraine putting stress on the fossil fuel supply, it is essential to look at other things that can contribute to our energy system, they said, De Telegraaf reports.

The Rutte IV Cabinet already mentioned nuclear power as a supplement for solar, wind, and geothermal energy for the Netherlands. The Cabinet also said it takes the necessary steps to construct two new nuclear power stations. But exactly when this will happen is still up in the air because "scenario studies" are still ongoing, according to the newspaper.

The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, wants Jetten to make haste with this process because it will take years to build the power station. "We are now going to accelerate the energy transition to reduce our dependence on Russia. Nuclear energy is one of the most important techniques required for the medium term," VVD parliamentarian Silvio Erkens said to the Telegraaf.

"The Netherlands must now accelerate the construction of the two new nuclear power plants agreed on in the coalition agreement," Erkens said. "I want the Cabinet to make decisions quickly about the location, financing, and role of the government in the construction."

The parliamentary majority consists of VVD, CDA, ChristenUnie, JA21, PVV, and Groep Van Haga.