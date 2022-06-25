Regional bus drivers in Groningen, Almere and Waalwijk will stop their work on Saturday in a relay strike organized by the trade union FNV. The drivers are seeking a better collective labor agreement, according to De Telegraaf.

Earlier this month, the regional transport strikes affected Noord-Holland, halting all bus services to and from Schiphol. On Monday, the strike will continue to Utrecht, Amersfoort, Bunnik, Mijdrecht, Montfoort, Nieuwegein, Wijk bij Duurstede and Zeist.

Bus drivers affiliated with CNV Vakmensen are not participating in the strike, according to De Telegraaf. CNV members have reached a deal with their employers.