At least 300 suspicious transactions at holiday parks have occurred over the past five years, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) confirmed to De Telegraaf. This was revealed by investigations of unusual transaction reports.

“There has been a significant increase in the last two years in particular," FIU head Hennie Verbeek-Kusters told De Telegraaf. "It is not only about money laundering, but also about other criminal offenses such as fraud." The FIU did not comment on the assets linked to the reports.

The news comes as a new report from the Regional Information and Expertise Center (RIEC) warns about money laundering through holiday parks. Rabobank has begun an internal investigation in light of De Telegraaf's findings.