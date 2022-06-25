Farmers held demonstrations against the Cabinet's nitrogen plans in several places in the country on Friday evening. They parked tractors at entrances and exits of roads, including some highways. They also left a straw bale on a road near the home of Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nitrogen and Nature), a spokesperson for the East Netherlands police said.

The campaigns were conducted in several places in the provinces of Noord-Brabant, Limburg and Gelderland. On the A67 near Liessel in Brabant, the farmers even stood on the shoulder of the highway. The police's efforts were aimed at keeping the situation safe. Agents entered into talks with the farmers and enforced "where possible."

The straw bale that was placed at Van der Wal's home will have to be removed by the municipality, the police spokesperson said. Two weeks ago, farmers rode tractors to her home to protest after she presented her nitrogen plans. The Cabinet called the demonstration "unacceptable."

Earlier on Friday, the minister announced that she had reported the owner of a truck for a death threat and incitement. On the back of the truck are the names of Pim Fortuyn and Theo van Gogh with their dates of death. Below it was the name of the minister, with a cross and a question mark.

The truck was also present on Wednesday at the large demonstration by farmers in Stroe in Gelderland. This can be seen on images from Shownieuws from SBS6.

Last Wednesday, the farmers already held a national day of action in Stroe, Gelderland, as a protest against the Cabinet's nitrogen plans. Chairman of farmers' organization Agractie Bart Kemp said earlier Friday that it will be a surprise how farmers will take action in the coming period.

"Sometimes the actions will be a nuisance, sometimes not. Sometimes they will be aimed at politicians, sometimes at citizens." Farmers have "a strong network" among themselves and can therefore easily organize actions themselves, he said.