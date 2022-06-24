The candidate European Union membership for Ukraine and Moldova is an important boost for those countries, said Prime Minister Mark Rutte. That was also apparent from the words of thanks that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Moldovan colleague Maria Sandu addressed to the EU leaders on Thursday evening, Rutte said.

Rutte does not want to call it a taunt or line in the sand for Russia, even though Russia claims to have invaded Ukraine to prevent it from turning to the West. The Prime Minister also does not know whether the two countries’ candidate status will make Russia bow in the least.

Zelenskyy and Sandu addressed the EU leaders at a summit in Brussels shortly after what many believe to be a historic decision. “Of course, they were very happy,” said Rutte. Ukraine is fighting Russia for its survival, but Moldova too “is under enormous Russian pressure” and is “afraid that they are in danger of getting into the same situation.” In that light, it is logical that they regard the candidacy for EU membership as a form of support, the Dutch Prime Minister said.