At the beginning of June, the Trimbos Institute found two life-threatening MDMA liquids. The liquids were pure MDMA. Even small quantities could cause serious health risks. The Dutch knowledge center for drugs and addiction issued a national warning on Friday: "Do not use liquid MDMA at all."

The liquid MDMA was handed in at locations where drug users can have their drugs tested. Trimbos suspects that the MDMA liquid has ended up in the user market, said a spokesperson for the institute. "Normally, this is never offered to users."

In this case, the submitted drugs were orange or light brown, but the color may differ. "If you see someone using this substance, reassure them and immediately call 112 and medical help," the spokesperson said. The institute will warn people at its drug testing locations and will put posters up at festivals.

Earlier this year, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) warned about MDMA liquid found in bottles of champagne. The substances are similar and have approximately the same color, the Trimbos spokesperson said. It is unclear whether there is a further connection between the champagne bottles and the MDMA now discovered.

Taking MDMA is never without risks, said Trimbos. High doses can lead to overheating, possibly causing the liver, kidneys, or heart to fail. The use of pure MDMA liquid is extra dangerous because it is difficult to dose. There is a good chance that users will take too much.