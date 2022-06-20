From July 1, the Oranje Lionesses players will receive the same compensation as the national men's team, the KNVB announced Monday. The Dutch football association and the national women's team agreed to this in their new collective labor agreement.

The equal compensation also applies to the use of their name and portrait rights and commitments for making new footage. The new collective bargaining agreement will take retroactive effect for this coming season 2022/23.

"This extends the existing line of professionalization and strives for equal treatment of the men's and women's teams," the KNVB said. "The KNVB sees this decision as a first step and hopes that in the future, the external compensation for women (via FIFA, UEFA, TV rights holders) will also be significantly increased."