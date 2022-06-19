Authorities are looking for a scooter rider who stabbed a man on the Langendijk in Tilburg early Sunday morning. The scooter rider also tried to stab someone on the Reeshofdijk around the same time, according to the police.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, a pedestrian was walking his dog Langendijk when a scooter sped past him with a man and a woman on it. The driver of the scooter turned a corner too quickly and the woman fell off. The dog walker immediately tried to assist the woman.

According to the police, the driver of the scooter –– a young man around 20 years old –– stabbed the helpful pedestrian in the back. Then, the two drove off on the scooter.

The victim went to the emergency room and filed a report with the police. However, it was not the only report about the man on the scooter. It seems the rider also tried to stab someone on the Reeshofdijk in a similar situation, when the woman again fell off the scooter. No one was injured in that case.

Police are calling on witnesses to come forward. They say the perpetrator is a white man who stands about 1.85 meters tall. His hair was combed back and he wore a black sweater, shorts and an earring. The female scooter rider was also around 20 years old and had long blond hair.