Despite the warm weather, Construction Day was well attended on Saturday. In total, more than 50,000 people attended the annual day where construction projects can be viewed and 144 construction sites opened their doors, according to the organizing trade association Bouwend Nederland.

During the 15th edition of Construction Day, interested parties could, for example, take a look at the reinforcement of the Afsluitdijk, the major energy project Hollandse Kust Noord by grid operator TenneT and the new sea lock in Terneuzen. The Piet Hein tunnel in Amsterdam, which is currently being renovated, and the new ring road near Rotterdam could also be visited.

Tunnels under construction proved popular with the public. The Alexiatunnel in Hilversum, for example, was visited by more than 4,000 people and the new Blankenburg connection under the Nieuwe Waterweg attracted 2,600 people.

Chairman Maxime Verhagen of Bouwend Nederland is pleased with the great interest, so that the sector can show "what we are capable of."

"We are proud of our work and we like to show our added value to society. But we also want to generate interest in a career in construction and infrastructure," Verhagen said.