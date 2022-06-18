A semitruck stocked with Belgian beer has been parked on the Herculesstraat in Alkmaar for two days. The driver is nowhere to be found, De Telegraaf reports.

The locked truck was parked on the street with curtains drawn when police received a report about it on Friday afternoon. The driver's Belgian employer has been trying to make contact for the past few days, but with no luck.

Records show the fire department arrived at the scene around 5 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters smashed the window of the door to check inside, but no one was found.