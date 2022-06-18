Six scientists are receiving the highest awards of Dutch science this year - the Spinoza and Stevin Prizes, each with 2.5 million euros attached to continue their scientific research. Thea Hilhorst, Klaas Lansman, Corne Pieterse, and Ignas Snellen receive the Spinoza Prize. And Bas Bloem and Tanja van der Lippe get the Stevin Prize. The Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) will award the prizes in October.

Thea Hilhorst is a professor of humanitarian aid and reconstruction at Erasmus University's International Institute of Social Studies. She gets the Spinoza Prize for her research into emergencies caused by disasters and armed conflict, emphasizing the impact of humanitarian aid.

Corne Pieterse is a professor of plant-microbe interactions at Utrecht University. He is studying how plants defend themselves against diseases and pests to contribute to future-proof agriculture and more food security for the growing world population.

Ignas Snellen is a professor of observational astrophysics at Leiden University. He researches planets that orbit stars other than our sun and develops innovative techniques and instruments that he and other scientists can use to make discoveries about these exoplanets.

Klaas Landsman is a professor of mathematical physics at Radboud University in Nijmegen. He uniquely combines research at the interface between mathematics and physics with insights into physics' origin, history, and philosophy. According to NWO, his intriguing ideas transcend the boundaries of disciplines, and he provides food for thought about the fundamentals of our existence.

Tanja van der Lippe, professor of sociology at Utrecht University, receives the Stevin Prize for her research into a healthy work-life balance. “By translating the results of her research into tools and platforms, she enables organizations to put her work into practice, thus making a major contribution to the well-being of employees,” NWO said.

Bas Bloem, professor of neurological movement disorders at Radboud UMC in Nijmegen, is the world’s leading expert on Parkison’s disease, and he receives the Stevin Prize for this research. He developed ParkinsonNet, an international healthcare model for people with Parkinson's. And he uses various platforms to raise awareness about the disease.