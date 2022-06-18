The Netherlands will send a water expert to Suriname to give advice on how to manage the devastating flooding problems the country is facing. After the water expert helps put a plan in place, the Netherlands will then send a team of experts to analyze the situation, according to the NOS.

Minister Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer that the team would make recommendations on the urgent flooding the country is experiencing. The Netherlands is also making money available to go toward emergency aid, which will be distributed by UNICEF and the FAO, according to the NOS.

The Surinamese government previously asked the Dutch government for help with tackling the flooding problems, which have been going on for several months. Unusually high amounts of rainfall have destroyed crops and infrastructure. People have also been forced to leave their homes due to the flooding, and many schools are closed, the NOS reports.