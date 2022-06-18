The Farmers Defense Force (FDF) plans to take strong action against the Cabinet's new nitrogen plans. This includes, among other things, "shutting down the food supply with a delivery stop and blocking highways in Natura 2000 areas," said FDF leader Mark van den Oever in an interview with de Volkskrant. "It is also possible to go to Schiphol. We are building it up and continuing until it is finished."

Earlier, Van den Oever called the protest of dozens of farmers last Friday at the home of Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen) a "top action." He did not rule out that this will happen more often, despite the fierce criticism that came from politicians in The Hague. "That could just happen, yes. But with much more. We were not scared," he told the newspaper.

He has no pity for the minister's children, who, according to Van der Wal, "sat inside trembling" during the protest. When asked what he thought when he hears the minister say that, he answered: "that they are pussies." Nor does the FDF leader think such a demonstration goes too far. "No. In The Hague they say it crosses a moral boundary. Good, Van der Wal had a few farmers on the doorstep for half an hour. But that is not in proportion to what she herself does to all those farming families."

According to Van den Oever, the campaigns will only stop "when all this nonsense about nitrogen stops."

Minister Van der Wal announced last week that nitrogen emissions must be significantly reduced so that nature can recover. This has major consequences for farmers. According to the government's objectives, emissions in Noord-Brabant, the Gelderse Vallei and Limburg must be reduced by more than half.`