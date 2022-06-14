The Netherlands finished their 2021-22 season with a victory as they beat Wales in a dramatic fashion that was almost identical to their victory over the Welsh side in Cardiff six days ago. Memphis Depay was the night's hero, scoring the late winner three minutes into injury time at the end of the match. A minute earlier, Wales thought they had secured a draw when Gareth Bale scored on a penalty.

Just like in the first fixture between the two teams in Cardiff, Louis van Gaal rotated his side heavily, with Frenkie de Jong the only starter who also started the match against Poland on Saturday. Wales rotated far less, but a significant difference was that star player Gareth Bale was left on the bench after starting in their 1-1 draw against Belgium on Saturday.

The Netherlands dominated from the first minute as the Welsh looked nervous and tired. They took the lead after 16 minutes when Noa Lang received a pass from Vincent Janssen before spinning twice and smashing the ball past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to score his first goal for the national team.

Oranje doubled their lead six minutes later as PSV winger Cody Gakpo profited from a lucky deflection to place the ball past Hennessey into the bottom corner.

Surprisingly, Wales got one goal back after 25 minutes when rising star Brennan Johnson found himself in space after a mistake by Jordan Teze to score his second goal in as many games for the Welsh. It was Wales's only attempt at goal in the first half.

Just as in the first half, thr Netherlands controlled the match, with Wayne Hennessey having to save shots from Vincent Janssen, Cody Gakpo, and Noa Lang.

Wales brought Bale on with 20 minutes remaining to try and force at least a draw. And just like six days ago in Cardiff, Wales thought they had snatched a draw after Bale scored a late penalty in the second minute of injury time. The penalty was awarded after Tyrell Malacia had fouled Conor Roberts in the penalty area.

Incredibly, the Netherlands came back with seconds left to spare. After Wales had scored the late equalizer, the Netherlands scored from the very next attack. A Wales defender headed a ball into the path of Memphis Depay, who volleyed the ball home to cause wild celebrations in De Kuip.

The result means that Oranje finishes this run of games at the top of their Nations League group with a three-point lead on Belgium. Wales are at the bottom of the group with one point out of their four games.