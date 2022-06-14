Amsterdam and Rotterdam are among the world’s top sustainable cities, according to engineering organization Arcadis. The Dutch capital placed 10th in the fifth edition of the Arcadis Sustainable Cities Index. Rotterdam is two places lower in 12th position. Oslo is the absolute frontrunner in terms of sustainability.

The Norwegian capital is followed by Stockholm and Tokyo. Thirteen of the top 20 cities are in Europe, including Copenhagen, Berlin, and London. Kinshasa (Congo) is at the bottom of the list, just below Lagos (Nigeria) and Karachi (Pakistan).

Amsterdam scored well for the quality of its infrastructure, transport, and “digital connectivity,” among other things. Rotterdam did well on greenery in the city and its sustainable waste management.

“We want to bring our cities into balance. However, the practice is unruly because if a city ticks all the boxes of energy neutral, health, water collection, reuse, waste separation, circular building with sustainable materials, pleasant indoor climate, and well-designed green outdoor space, then affordability will come under considerable pressure,” Arcadis outlined the challenges cities face.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many cities continued to work on their sustainability. The pandemic was a “wake-up call’ for many city administrations, the company said. They realized “more and more that sustainability is not a luxury, but a necessity.”

Amsterdam can improve its energy consumption, which is now higher than average. Rotterdam’s “major task” is to “include all residents in the transitions and offer everyone equal opportunities for living, working, and staying in the city.” Among other things, that could mean building less expensive skyscrapers and more low-rise buildings with affordable housing.

Top 20 sustainable cities, according to Arcadis: