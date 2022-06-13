About two-thirds of Netherlands residents think humanitarian and economic asylum seekers should seek shelter in the regions around their own countries. These people must then apply for asylum in the reception country, not in the Netherlands. Ipsos reached this conclusion in a study commissioned by the Connect International Foundation. It is looking for “a widely supported solution for migration policy that does justice to the will of the people.”

Ipsos surveyed over 3,000 people for this study, asking them about their views on seven possible solutions for housing asylum seekers. These ranged from “closed borders” to “actively offer help to make it easier to come to the Netherlands” and “safe reception in their own regions.” Reception in the asylum seeker’s region got the most votes by far.

Most respondents would prefer to only admit migrant workers with essential occupations into the Netherlands, with 39 percent choosing this option for European migrant workers and 41 percent for migrant workers from outside Europe.

“This is in line with what we already expected,” said director Tom de Veer of the Connect International Foundation about the results. “Over the past seven years, the Connect International Foundation developed an extensive plan for the reception of asylum seekers in the region, helping not only the asylum seekers who would otherwise come to the Netherlands but also the 85 percent of asylum seekers who do not have the money to migrate to the EU.” The plan also provides active assistance in returning to one’s own country from the host country in the region as soon as it is safe, he said.

“In addition, the plan includes only admitting migrant workers to the Netherlands with essential functions and indicates how tension in the labor market can be prevented without having to deploy migrant workers for this.”

According to De Veer, “it is “really time” for politicians to listen to what the people want and to do what is best for everyone.

The foundation’s intention is that asylum seekers who fled to the Netherlands must eventually return to a country in their own region and apply for asylum there.