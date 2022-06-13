The University of Amsterdam (UvA) and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) made it into the top 100 of the QS World University Ranking for 2023, ending in 58th and 61st place, respectively. Thirteen Dutch universities made it into the top 500. All thirteen of them dropped in the rankings.

The UvA scored 71.1, dropping three places from 2022's 55th place with a score of 73.8. TU Delft dropped four spots, its score decreasing from 73.1 to 70. The score is based on academic reputation, employer reputation, the faculty-student ratio, and international research network, among other things.

Utrecht University is the third highest-ranking Dutch university in 112th place (tied), followed by Wageningen University & Research in 124th, and Leiden University in a tied 131st place.

The Dutch universities in the QS World University Ranking: