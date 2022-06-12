Max Verstappen took a massive step toward winning his second world title on Saturday as he won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, increasing his lead to 34 points. He was helped by rival Charles Leclerc, who had to retire from the race.

Verstappen started the race in third after his round of qualifying on Saturday. Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez started in second, with Leclerc starting in pole position after a very successful lap.

Pérez took the lead on the race's first turn, moving past Leclerc with a short turn on the first corner. Verstappen took the pole position over his teammate Pérez on the 15th lap. The Red Bull team made their intentions clear by telling the duo, "No fighting," leaving Verstappen to finish the race ahead of Pérez calmly.

Verstappen had essentially won the race already after the 21st lap, when Leclerc was forced to retire after an engine failure. This topped off a disappointing day for Ferrari as their other driver, Carlos Sainz, was forced to drop out after only nine laps due to a mechanical issue.

Verstappen will hope for a similar result next Sunday when the F1 visits Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.