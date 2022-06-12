A square in Amsterdam where former Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri used to play football as a child has officially been renamed after him. A. Nouriplein opened on Sunday afternoon amid a series of festivities for visitors.

The square was renamed to honor the former Ajax footballer, who trained with the team his entire youth and was considered one of the club's greatest talents, according to the NOS. He collapsed on the field in 2017 during a practice match due to heart arrhythmias, from which he sustained severe and lasting brain damage. As a result, he was no longer able to play football.

The location was previously named after former Ajax midfielder Nigel de Jong. After Nouri's tragic collapse, De Jong said he wanted "his" square to be renamed after the young player, who played football there as a child. The square has been unofficially called A. Nouriplein since 2017, but this event marks the official sign change, according to AT5.

Activities for neighborhood children will continue at A. Nouriplein until Sunday evening. A piece of artwork for Nouri will also be unveiled later in the day. Nouri's jersey number is at the center of the refurbished square, according to AT5. Ajax officially retired Nouri's number 34 shirt after his collapse and gave the jersey to the former player's family.