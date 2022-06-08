Police in the south of the Netherlands arrested two Ukrainian refugees on allegations of human trafficking and fraud. The two were taken into custody on Wednesday morning, and will be arraigned on Friday, police confirmed.

The cases are linked to several tips about possible criminal activity at asylum reception centers in Gennep and Horst aan de Maas, two municipalities in Limburg. The tips were reported to municipal officials, who then contacted police. The investigation was carried out in coordination with the two police divisions specialized in crimes related to immigration, identity, and human trafficking.

The 36-year-old suspect was captured at a temporary residence in Peel en Maas, Limburg, police said on Wednesday afternoon. The other is 41 years of age, and was caught in Land van Cuijk, Noord-Brabant. The suspects were not permitted to interact with anyone except their legal representation.

"After the arrests, [officers] also searched one of the temporary homes, where two cars and various data devices were seized," police said, adding that the case was still under investigation. More people could eventually be arrested as a result.