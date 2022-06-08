A man got shot in the leg on Dijkmanshuizenstraat in Amsterdam-Noord on Wednesday morning. Emergency services took him to the hospital for treatment. Local residents have faced multiple shootings and explosions on the street in the past years. They feel very unsafe.

Wednesday's shooting happened at around 6:25 a.m., the police said. Investigators cordoned off the area for a forensic investigation. The police are looking for two men seen fleeing the scene on a scooter.

A bit down the street was the scene of multiple explosions and shootings in 2020 and 2021. Mayor Femke Halsema had instituted camera surveillance on the street several times in the past few years.

Locals told AT5 that the victim of this morning's shooting is a resident of the street. "I looked out my window and saw that the neighbor was injured in the leg. He stumbled to the car," one local said. "I know him as a clam man. It makes me feel very unsafe."

Others told the Amsterdam broadcaster that they were scared to let their dogs out at night. "Too much has happened here in recent years," one man said. Another said he wished the mayor would put up camera surveillance again. "I would rather be watched by a camera all day long than this feeling of insecurity."