A pair of seagulls in Alkmaar chose a taxi as their nesting spot and lay an egg on it. As seagulls are protected in the Netherlands, the nest can't be removed, and the taxi is stuck where it is, for the time being, NH Nieuws reports.

The gulls built the nest right between the taxi's windscreen wipers on the Munckhof taxi company lot. Before the egg arrived, employees and the local animal ambulance tried to move the nest multiple times. But in vain. The gulls just returned to the taxi and rebuilt the nest.

Alkmaar has been struggling with an abundance of seagulls for some time, according to the broadcaster. The municipality designated special "tolerance roofs" where seagulls can nest and incubate their eggs in peace. One of these roofs is near the taxi company but apparently wasn't good enough for the gulls.