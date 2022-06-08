Some parents victimized in the childcare allowance scandal may have to wait until 2026 for their case to be assessed, the OP1 political reporters concluded based on leaked planning. The Tax Authority says it's working on a waiting period of one year, but that "may increase."

According to OP1, the leaked planning shows that the Tax Authority already knows internally that some cases won't be handled until 2026. This concerns a group of parents who previously received 30,000 euros in compensation but may be entitled to more. A total of 14,500 parents are waiting for this assessment.

There are also 19,500 parents who got rejected for the first 30,000 euros in compensation and are waiting for an "integral assessment" to see if they qualify for compensation. In total, the Tax Authority has to assess over 34,000 cases.

How long all these assessments will take is not yet clear. According to the leaked planning, the Tax Authority will work on the cases of parents who registered before April 2021 in the next year and a half. Parents who registered for compensation after 1 April 2021 will have to wait for another two to three years before their cases are even looked at.