The police are investigating whether more suspects may have been involved in the kidnapping and death of 9-year-old Gino van der Straeten. A police spokeswoman said that when asked on Tuesday.

She wouldn't comment further on the matter. The police have received multiple images and footage from dashcams and other image carriers after asking for “special cooperation” from the public in obtaining images in the investigation into Gino’s death.

The police were specifically looking for images showing a blue Volkswagen Lupo taken on Wednesday, June 1, between 6:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The request included footage of the surroundings of Zonstraat and Hertogenlaan in Kerkrade, where Gino was last seen alive. The police are also looking for footage from around the swimming pool In de Bende in Landgraaf, where a scooter was found, around De Landgraaf in Geleen, and the public roads between these locations.

Several people have supplied images, the police spokeswoman said. “Reactions are coming in. The detectives are busy analyzing the images and assessing their value,” she said.

The police are still investigating suspect Donny M.’s house in Geleen. “The house has not yet been released,” the police spokeswoman said on Tuesday. It is the fourth day in a row that the police have cordoned off the home and surrounding area for investigation.

The apartment on Dommelstraat is located across the street from where Gino’s body was found behind a burned-out house on Opbraakstraat. Between the two houses are a park and a walking path. People have been laying flowers, toys, and candles behind the burned-out house since Sunday.

On Wednesday evening, a week after Gino’s disappearance, there will be a silent March in Kerkrade for the 9-year-old boy. The march starts at the Eurode Business Center at 7:30 p.m. and will go past the playground on Hertogenlaan, where Gino was last seen. About 200 “tough and beautiful cars and motorcycles” will form an honor guard on the Roderlandbaan and Ailbertuslaan, the municipality announced.

Gino loved beautiful cars. “The combination of the honor guard with beautiful cars and motorcycles, the march through the Rolduckerveld district, and the chosen final destination provides a respectful and dignified tribute to Gino, his family, and friends,” the municipality said. “Gino won’t come home, will never play football again, or feel the love of his family. A massive blow for everyone. It is an event that touches the entire community deeply. The silent march is in line with this feeling and responds to the wish of Gino’s family.”