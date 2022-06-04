A new measure at Schiphol Airport, in which travelers are only allowed to enter the departure halls if their flight departs within four hours, was successful on Friday, said an airport spokesperson. By introducing this method, the airport aims to prevent large crowds in the departure halls.

The spokesperson said it was another busy day at the airport, but the passenger lines continued well. "It was well organized and we look back on it positively."

Travelers generally adhered well to the measure, she said. The measure will also apply to the Pentecost weekend, when large crowds are expected again. Schiphol also asks passengers to take as little luggage as possible with them, so that the lines at check-in desks and security checks do not become too long.

The airport announced the measure on Thursday ahead of Pentecost weekend. On Friday morning, the airport was already busier than usual due to the holiday.

KLM previously announced it would cancel up to 50 flights per day during the Pentecost weekend. This mostly applies to European flights on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.