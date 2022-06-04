The police have arrested a 22-year-old Belgian person in connection with the discovery of a dead man who was found on Wednesday outside of the front door of a home on the Singel in Amsterdam, police said. The man is suspected of involvement in the death of the victim, a 22-year-old man from the United Kingdom.

The suspect was brought before an examining magistrate on Friday afternoon. During the hearing, the suspect was remanded into custody for two weeks while the investigation continues.

The police said earlier that they believed a crime led to the man's death because of the injuries inflicted on the victim. Early Wednesday morning, the police received a report from a passer-by who said they saw a man covered in blood. An attempt to revive the victim was to no avail.

The investigation showed that the victim was still alive shortly before, and that he had had walked around the area around Korte Nieuwendijk, Spuistraat, Singel, and the city's central station. The investigation has so far seemed to indicate that the man was killed between 2:15 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The police are still looking for witnesses and evidence, in particular a dark men's jacket that could have blood on it, and also a black bag. The jacket probably has a camouflage pattern. An investigation has shown that the bag was located on the Stationsplein in Amsterdam on Wednesday morning, according to the police.