Travelers' association ANWB expects a busy evening rush hour due to the Pentecost weekend. Most traffic jams are expected on roads to the Veluwe and around Arnhem and Nijmegen in Noord-Brabant.

The ANWB thinks the roads will already be busier than usual in the afternoon due to holidaymakers. Most traffic jams should be resolved around 7:00 p.m. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, there were about 900 kilometers of traffic jams on Dutch roads on the eve of the Pentecost weekend.

For the rest of the weekend, the ANWB expects traffic jams in the direction of events, theme parks, and outlet centers. For example, there are Pentecost races on the Zandvoort circuit, an Elfsteden cycling tour in Friesland, and the North Sea Regatta in Scheveningen.

The roads will also be busy on Monday, then due to returning holidaymakers. It will be especially slow driving toward Germany on the A1, A12, and A67 highways. In the course of Monday evening, the roads will be busy in the center of the country and from Zeeland.

Last week Wednesday, the eve of the Ascension Day long weekend, the Netherland saw the busiest evening rush hour of the year with over 1,120 kilometers of slow-moving traffic. The number of traffic jams around Ascension Day was comparable to that in the time before the coronavirus pandemic.