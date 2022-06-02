A 23-year-old man from Utrecht died in the Appalachian mountains in the United States on Sunday after falling from a cliff. The Dutch hiker was having breakfast on a ridge when he lost his balance and fell about 15 meters. He died in hospital, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to De Telegraaf after reports in American media.

The accident happened at the McAfee Knob on the Appalachian Trial in Virginia. The Utrecht man was sitting on a cliff with his feed on a lower rock and having breakfast when he suddenly slumped forward and fell, said Hillary Taylor on behalf of his family. "He was the most vibrant, empathetic, personable, fun, and crazy man you could ever meet," she said. "If you ran into him, I'm sure you would remember him."

About 30 firefighters, police officers, a helicopter,a nd an all-terrain vehicle responded to the scene to help the critically injured hiker, according to the local authorities. Rescuers stabilized him at the scene, before carrying him up a steep and rocky pat to reach an all-terrain vehicle at the top. The vehicle drove him to a medical helicopter, which flew him to a regional hospital. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.