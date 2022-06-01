German gas stations on the border of the Netherlands are expecting a flood of Dutch customers. Germany's fuel prices fell sharply on Wednesday morning due to a tax cut of 35 cents per liter of petrol and 17 cents for diesel.

Just before 7:00 a.m., a liter of petrol E10 now costs about 1.85 euros in Germany. Diesel cost 1.90 euros. That is a snapshot because prices are adjusted several times a day in Germany.

Prices also vary per gas station and may fluctuate. The major oil companies determine the price centrally. That can save 10 to 15 cents per day, depending on when you refuel.

According to consumer collective Untied Consumers, the national suggested retail price for a liter of Euro95 (E10) in the Netherlands is now 2.44 euros and 2.13 euros for a liter of diesel. UnitedConsumers keeps track of the suggested retail prices of five major oil companies that sell gasoline in the Netherlands. While gas stations along the highway usually charge the suggested retail price, refueling is often cheaper along smaller roads.

The Gas Stations Association expressed concerns about the large price differences and the consequences for Dutch gas stations. "In fact, you cannot compete with Germany on Fuel price," Tim Schoenmakers of the association said to NOS. "The customer looks at the price and goes elsewhere."