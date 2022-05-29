Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Rotterdam between Friday night and Saturday morning. They suspect he is involved in the death of a 34-year-old man from Rotterdam who died in a shooting the weekend before.

The shooting took place on May 22 at the Nassauhaven. Several people reported hearing shots around 11:30 p.m., according to the police.

The 34-year-old victim was found lying on the street and could not be saved by emergency services. He died on the spot soon after. Police then found a burning car a few streets over on the Feijenoordkade. They believe the car is related to the shooting.