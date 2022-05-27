PvdA leader Attje Kuiken expressed support for merging the PvdA and GroenLinks factions in the Senate. Earlier on Friday, prominent figures from both parties wrote an open letter in the Volkskrant calling on the parties to join forces to realize left-wing ideals. The PvdA members will vote on this on June 11. The results of a GroenLinks referendum on the same topic will be published that same day.

"Reducing inequality, increasing livelihood security, and building a bright future for our children. We do this stronger together than alone, and that is why we are looking for opportunities to join progressive forces," Kuiken said on Twitter. "I am in favor of a next step to form a left bloc and support the party board's proposal to form one faction in a new Senate with senators from PvdA and GroenLinks."

The Netherlands is at a crossroads, PvdA and GroenLinks members including Diederik Samsom, Bram van Oijk, Job Cohen, and Jolande Sap said in the letter in the Volkskrant. "In a country where the right had been taking the initiative for years, will it continue as before? Or will it opt for the hopeful prospect of a solid alliance between red and green forces that can offer people an essential alternative?"

According to them, the red ideals of social security and equal opportunities must go hand-in-hand with the green ideals of a sustainable society and a fundamentally different economy. "It takes courage to recognize that political fragmentation on the left stands in the way of that."

The members of the Provincial Council will elect the new Senate next year. "The Netherlands cannot afford more years of right-wing power and left-wing division," they said. "Let us, therefore, join forces and ideals in the Senate."

GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver also expressed support for the idea, quoting from the open letter on Twitter. "Beautiful and important argument. This is necessary to enable change in the Netherlands," he tweeted.