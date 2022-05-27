In the Spanish resort of Torremolinos, a 50-year-old Dutchman was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening after an argument in a bar, Spanish media reported. A 57-year-old man, also from the Netherlands, has been arrested as a suspect. He allegedly waited with a large knife and attacked the victim when he left the bar.

The incident took place after Feyenoord lost the final in the Conference League against AS Roma. The match was shown in the bar. According to local media, the victim admonished the 57-year-old suspect because he had allegedly been harassing women. A scuffle then ensued, and the suspect left when the Dutch bar owner intervened.

The suspect again confronted the victim a short time later when the victim went outside to smoke, according to Spanish media. Again it turned physical, in which the man was stabbed in the stomach. He tried to stumble back to the cafe on his own but died shortly afterward. The alleged perpetrator fled after the stabbing and was later arrested by police.

The 50-year-old man from the Netherlands lived in Benidorm, according to local news sites. The arrested suspect lived in Torremolinos. Many Dutch people live in the neighborhood where the stabbing happened, La Carihuela.