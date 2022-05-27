A community police officer recently fined a young motorist for driving without a license, speeding, and failing to follow police orders. The toddler was driving his BMW X5 on the sidewalk when the cop caught him, community officer Hicham Argani said on Instagram.

"Just handed the boy over to his father, who also thought it was all a joke," Argani wrote.

Argani told EditieNL that the young speeder was about 18 months old. He spotted him driving on the sidewalk. "I decided to turn on my flashing lights and stop sign and then I checked and admonished him." In the end, Argani decided to withdraw the fine. "Because he was too sweet and cute."