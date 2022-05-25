Feyenoord hopes the final of the Conference League against AS Roma this evening will end with a fourth European top prize in its trophy cabinet. In 1970 and 1974, the club was the first Dutch formation to win the European Cup 1 and UEFA Cup. 20 years ago, the Rotterdam team won the UEFA Cup again.

Coach Arne Slot could win his first prize as a trainer in the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana and follow in the footsteps of Ernst Happel, Wiel Coerver, and Bert van Marwijk, coaches who already helped Feyenoord to European success. He has a fit squad.

Justin Bijlow will almost certainly celebrate his return in the final. The goalkeeper underwent surgery on his foot in March and has not played since. José Mourinho may give former Feyenoord player Rick Karsdorp a starting place. The AS Roma trainer knows what it's like to win a final. His honors list already includes final victories of the Champions League, Europa League, European Cup 2, and UEFA Cup.

The final between Feyenoord and AS Roma starts at 9 p.m. and will also be broadcast in a full Kuip and on the Stadhuisplein in Rotterdam.

Both in Rotterdam and in Tirana, Feyenoord supporters are eagerly awaiting the final of the Conference League. An estimated 8,000 fans will support Feyenoord in the Albanian capital. About half of them have a ticket for the match. The rest will follow the game in a fan zone on the Murat Toptani promenade in Tirana, which has been specially set up for Feyenoord supporters.

The supporters, some of whom have been in Tirana for days, have been looking forward to the climax of the football season for weeks. It is the first time since 2002 that Feyenoord has made it to the final of a European cup tournament.

Everything in Rotterdam has also been prepared for supporters to follow the final battle on large screens. In many places, such as the Stadhuisplein, the Erasmus Bridge, the Noordplein, the Oude Haven, and other locations in the city, people will gather to follow the match. Almost all tickets for these viewing evenings are sold out.

If Feyenoord wins the match, a ceremony will follow on Friday in stadium De Kuip.